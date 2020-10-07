"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Fates Warning Releases New Lyric Video "Now Comes The Rain"

posted Oct 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

On November 6th, Fates Warning will release their new album, "Long Day Good Night," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a lyric video for the new single, "Now Comes the Rain," can be viewed below.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD
- ltd. digibook-CD
- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)
- red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)
- dark goldenrod marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)
- clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)
- orange / black dust splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)
- orange / red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)
- clear w/ red & orange splatter vinyl (US exclusive)

