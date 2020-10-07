Fates Warning Releases New Lyric Video "Now Comes The Rain"

On November 6th, Fates Warning will release their new album, "Long Day Good Night," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the record, a lyric video for the new single, "Now Comes the Rain," can be viewed below.

The album will be available in the following formats:

- digipak-CD

- ltd. digibook-CD

- 180g black vinyl (EU exclusive)

- red / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 500 copies)

- dark goldenrod marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 300 copies)

- clear / black marbled vinyl (EU exclusive - limited to 200 copies)

- orange / black dust splatter vinyl (Kings Road exclusive - limited to 100 copies)

- orange / red marbled vinyl (US exclusive)

- clear w/ red & orange splatter vinyl (US exclusive)