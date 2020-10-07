Havok Posts New Music Video "Fear Campaign" Online
Band Photo: Havok (?)
Colorado based thrash metal band, Havok, have released a brand new music video for the song "Fear Campaign," taken off their current record V, which was released earlier this year.
Havok guitarist/vocalist David Sanchez comments: "Although it was written in 2019, 'Fear Campaign' sounds like it should be the theme song for 2020. The lyrics seem to become more and more relevant as the weeks go by. In the video, we wanted to capture the manic nature of media, propaganda, and other forms of mind control that have plagued civilization for thousands of years. The fear campaign appears to be at an all-time high right now and the only way to end it is to stop being afraid. Reject fear."
