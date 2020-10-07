Gojira Announced As Third Headliner At Poland's Mystic Festival
Gojira was originally confirmed for the line-up of Mystic Festival 2020. Festival organizers have confirmed that they will be back as the third headliner for the now three day long metal festival to take place in Gdansk at the Gdansk Shipyard in Poland on June 2-4, 2021.
Bands confirmed so far include:
Judas Priest (50th Anniversary Show)
Mercyful Fate
Gojira
Killing Joke
Heilung
Katatonia
Mgla
Obituary
Vader
Oranssi Pazuzu
Witchcraft
Truchlo Strzygi
Baest
Infected Rain
Motanka
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Portugal's Places Around The Sun Debut Video
- Next Article:
Havok Posts New Music Video Online
0 Comments on "Gojira To Perform At Poland's Mystic Festival 2021"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.