Gojira Announced As Third Headliner At Poland's Mystic Festival

Gojira was originally confirmed for the line-up of Mystic Festival 2020. Festival organizers have confirmed that they will be back as the third headliner for the now three day long metal festival to take place in Gdansk at the Gdansk Shipyard in Poland on June 2-4, 2021.

Bands confirmed so far include:

Judas Priest (50th Anniversary Show)

Mercyful Fate

Gojira

Killing Joke

Heilung

Katatonia

Mgla

Obituary

Vader

Oranssi Pazuzu

Witchcraft

Truchlo Strzygi

Baest

Infected Rain

Motanka