Portugal's Places Around The Sun Debut Video On Metalunderground

Metalunderground.com is proud to debut Portugal's Place Around The Sun video for their song "Rising Sun." The stoner/desert rock quartet had this to say about their catchy tune.

"It’s quite funny how this song is the first one on the album that brings a sense of conclusion or fulfillment, concept wise, and was also the first time the four of us were all together since quarantine started! So making this music video felt like a road trip with friends reuniting! It truly felt like the rising sun after all the pandemic stuff!

A simple and straight forward music video, always with a sprinkle of details relating to the concept and the message we tend to bring, like the song itself.

Now that we started rehearsing the album this one is for sure a very fun song to play and it’s a pretty great show opener!"



