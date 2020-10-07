"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Portugal's Places Around The Sun Debut Video On Metalunderground

posted Oct 7, 2020

Metalunderground.com is proud to debut Portugal's Place Around The Sun video for their song "Rising Sun." The stoner/desert rock quartet had this to say about their catchy tune.

"It’s quite funny how this song is the first one on the album that brings a sense of conclusion or fulfillment, concept wise, and was also the first time the four of us were all together since quarantine started! So making this music video felt like a road trip with friends reuniting! It truly felt like the rising sun after all the pandemic stuff!

A simple and straight forward music video, always with a sprinkle of details relating to the concept and the message we tend to bring, like the song itself.

Now that we started rehearsing the album this one is for sure a very fun song to play and it’s a pretty great show opener!"


You can check them out on these following platforms:

Facebook

Instagram

Spotify

YouTube

