Exclusive
Portugal's Places Around The Sun Debut Video On Metalunderground
Metalunderground.com is proud to debut Portugal's Place Around The Sun video for their song "Rising Sun." The stoner/desert rock quartet had this to say about their catchy tune.
"It’s quite funny how this song is the first one on the album that brings a sense of conclusion or fulfillment, concept wise, and was also the first time the four of us were all together since quarantine started! So making this music video felt like a road trip with friends reuniting! It truly felt like the rising sun after all the pandemic stuff!
A simple and straight forward music video, always with a sprinkle of details relating to the concept and the message we tend to bring, like the song itself.
Now that we started rehearsing the album this one is for sure a very fun song to play and it’s a pretty great show opener!"
You can check them out on these following platforms:
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Volur Premiere New Single "Inviolate Grove"
- Next Article:
Gojira To Perform At Poland's Mystic Festival 2021
0 Comments on "Portugal's Places Around The Sun Debut Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.