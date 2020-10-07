Ysgaroth Premiere New Song & Music Video "Sacred" From Upcoming Debut Album "Storm Over a Black Sea"
Vancouver’s Ysgaroth premiere a new song and music video "Sacred", taken from their upcoming debut album "Storm Over a Black Sea", which will be unearthed on November 13th, 2020.
Check out now "Sacred" below.
