Listen To AC/DC's Comeback Single "Shot In The Dark"

AC/DC just premiered their first new single "Shot In The Dark", taken from the group's long-awaited comeback album, "Power Up", which will be released on November 13.

The follow-up outing to 2014's "Rock Or Bust" was recorded in August and September 2018 at Warehouse Studios in Vancouver with producer Brendan O'Brien and features AC/DC's 2020 lineup of Brian Johnson (vocals), Phil Rudd (drums), Cliff Williams (bass), Angus Young (guitar) and Stevie Young (guitar).

Says Angus Young about "Shot In The Dark":

"It's got that great AC/DC vibe about it, great swagger, and a good AC/DC rock and roll chant. The title is a little bit cheeky because we all like a little nip in the night or a few shots in the dark. I was very glad when the record company heard it that they felt it was a very strong song and should be the first one that people hear."

Adds Angus about working again with Brendan O'Brien:

"What I like about Brendan is that he keeps you working when you're doing a project with him. He's talented himself. He knows his bass and his guitar and a bit of drums. And piano. He covers the spectrum for what we can do musically. It's very good because you’re working with a musician, since he can apply that musical knowledge."

Although AC/DC originally planned on releasing the new effort earlier this year, the COVID-19 pandemic of course forced the band to postpone the release date:

"We were hoping to get the album out before all this happened. They were getting ideas together for packaging and video promo things. And then that virus thing came along. It kind of put everyone on hold."