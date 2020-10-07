Isolert Premiere New Track "Light … Has Abandoned Us" From Upcoming New Album "World in Ruins"
Volos, Greece-based atmospheric black metal trio Isolert premiere a new song called "Light … Has Abandoned Us", taken from their forthcoming sophomore album "World in Ruins". The record will be released on November 11th by Nihilistische KlangKunst. The cover art is by Nikos Stavridakis (VisionBlack).
Check out now "Light … Has Abandoned Us" below.

