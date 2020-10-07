Yaotl Mictlan Premiere New Song "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante" From Upcoming New Album "Sagrada Tierra del Jaguar"

Yaotl Mictlan premiere a new song by the name of "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante". The track is taken from their impending new album "Sagrada Tierra del Jaguar", which will see the light of day on October 30, 2020 on CD and digital formats through Mexico City-based American Line Productions.

Check out now "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante" below.



