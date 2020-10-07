Yaotl Mictlan Premiere New Song "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante" From Upcoming New Album "Sagrada Tierra del Jaguar"
Yaotl Mictlan premiere a new song by the name of "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante". The track is taken from their impending new album "Sagrada Tierra del Jaguar", which will see the light of day on October 30, 2020 on CD and digital formats through Mexico City-based American Line Productions.
Check out now "Tezcatlipoca – Espejo Relumbrante" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Repuked Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Isolert Premiere "Light … Has Abandoned Us"
0 Comments on "Yaotl Mictlan Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.