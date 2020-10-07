Repuked Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream Of Upcoming New Album "Dawn of Reintoxication"



Swedish death metal outfit Repuked premiere the pre-release full-album stream of the band's upcoming new album "Dawn of Reintoxication". The new effort comes out October 9th on Soulseller Records.

Check out now "Dawn of Reintoxication" in its entirety below.

Tell the band:

“Chill out, kick back and just be lazy. Listen to our new album. Drink a couple hundred beers. Smoke an occasional cigar. Change sex, fuck around, then get divorced. Relax your sphincters and hail Satan. Satan is good, Satan is your pal.”