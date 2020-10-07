Wombripper Premiere New Song "Church of Repulsion" From Upcoming New Album "Macabre Melodies"

Russian death metal band Wombripper premiere a new song entitled "Church of Repulsion", taken from their upcoming new second full-length "Macabre Melodies". The album will be out in stores October 26th via Memento Mori.

Check out now "Church of Repulsion" below.



