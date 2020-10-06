Uncle Woe Posts New Song "A Map Of Dead Stars" Online

NEWS RELEASE

Montreal, QC - October 6, 2020

For fans of Yob, Chrome Ghost, Deftones, Slomatics, Tool

Canada’s Doom Duo Uncle Woe Offers “A Map of Dead Stars” Off Upcoming Album “Phantomescence”

Single Premiere via Doomed & Stoned

New Album “Phantomescence” Due Out October 23rd



Canada’s Uncle Woe brings you a contemplative, progressive doom album “Phantomescence” that was completely conceived and recorded in pandemic induced isolation.

“Phantomescence” deviates from the first Uncle Woe album as the band moves forward from a solo studio project. It is an easily digestible, logical next step in the band’s evolution; elements, which made the first LP, “Our Unworn Limbs”, engaging and intriguing are present again on this offering; expanded upon, polished, and moderately better produced. The new album deals with death in a much broader and less personal sense, and also contains a lot of abstract, dream sequence type elements.

Currently, as a two-piece, Rain Fice and Nicholas Wowk worked on their parts separately, shared them online, and managed to pull off the second album as the band.

Today leading up to the album's release, the duo are sharing their second single "A Map of Dead Stars" via its premiere on Doomed & Stoned. The song can also be streamed below.

The band adds about the track:

"The closing number on the album, 'A Map of Dead Stars', probably covers the most musical ground within a single song, and is somewhat difficult to describe in terms of common verse and chorus sections. It starts with a very bluesy, psychedelic passage built around a hypnotic 9/4 bassline, and features a fine slice of expressive lead playing. The bridge between this section and the first ‘verse’ comes in as a hefty wall of beefy sound, not dissimilar to the vibe one might expect from some sort of astral ‘battle doom,’ like Conan or Slomatics. This lets it go into some progressive stoner, alternating verse/chorus sections in 11/4, which give way to a slow, almost groove metal bridge in straight 4/4. We travel from there into an extended 6/4 section featuring almost ethereal, very clean vocal harmonies set against a simple, churning and harmonious guitar/bass arpeggio section, which leads back into that Slomatics style wall of sound section, and finally out through a reprisal of the initial psychedelic blues section. -fade to black.

"Lyrically, this song is loosely based on a short sci-fi story I’m writing, about an ALMOST tide-locked planet, whose daily rotation takes several lifetimes to complete. The sunlit side of the planet is a scorching desert, and the dark side of the planet is a frozen, barren wasteland. The inhabitants of the planet are designed to live in the dusk and dawn slivers at the edges of the planet, perpetually migrating with the habitable section of soft light. They follow ancient maps of the stars, which lead them along safe passages over generations. The people in the dawn and dusk regions are ultimately unaware that each other exists, until such a time as the people on the dusk side eventually traverse the polar region and ultimately wage war on the peaceful dawn-dwelling peoples. If budget weren’t an issue, I would LOVE to see a video for this song as a fairly literal, short-film interpretation. Sadly, I am not independently wealthy."

The full album "Phantomescence" is due out October 23rd.