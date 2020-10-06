At The Gates To Record New Album In November

Swedish melodic death metal veterans At The Gates will enter the studio to record their seventh album next month, drummer Adrian Erlandsson has announced. In a post on Instagram, the musician stated:

"One month til we hit the studio to record our new album!! The preparations are going well and we can’t wait for you to hear what we have been working on!!"

This will mark the band's first album in three years, following 2018's, "To Drink From The Night Itself."