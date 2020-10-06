Breaking News

Heavy Metal Icon Eddie Van Halen Passes Away At 65

Heavy metal/rock guitar icon Eddie Van Halen has died after a lengthy battle with throat cancer, his family has confirmed. He was sixty five years old. He passed away at St. John's hospital in Santa Monica, California, where he was accompanied by his wife Janie, his brother Alex and his son Wolfgang, the latter two also being his band mates.

The musician had a history of health issues and in 2019, it was revealed that he had been diagnosed with the disease five years prior. According to TMZ, the cancer had spread from his throat into his brain and the illness saw his health deteriorate over the past three days.

Eddie Van Halen was born in Amsterdam in 1955, with his family moving to Nijmegen before relocating to the United States when he was seven years old. Despite how the future would play out, it was actually Eddie who started playing drums and Alex who played guitar initially, before the younger brother decided to pick up the guitar. Following several short lived bands, Eddie and Alex formed the eponymous Van Halen in 1972 and went on to sell over 80 million albums worldwide, including 56 million in the United States.

His health began to become an issue in the nineties, when he was diagnosed with avascular necrosis, leading to hip replacement surgery in 1999. He underwent surgery for tongue cancer the next year, which resulted in a third of his tongue being removed and he was declared cancer free in 2002.