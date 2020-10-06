Cult Of Lilith Uploads New Music Video "Atlas" Featuring Une Misere Singer Jón Már

Icelandic death metal newcomers Cult Of Lilith has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Atlas." You can check it out below. The song boasts guest vocals from Jón Már, singer of fellow Icelandic band Une Misere and comes from the debut album, "Mara," which is out now through Metal Blade Records. Both bands were interviewed by Metal Underground earlier this year, with each of the interviews also available below.