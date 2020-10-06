Amon Amarth Shares New Music Video "Fafner's Gold"

Band Photo: Amon Amarth (?)

In 2016, Amon Amarth released their 10th studio album, "Jomsviking," to critical acclaim; now, the band has earned gold certification in Germany for the record!

Amon Amarth comments: "Berserkers! Behold, this is our Week of Gold! First, we are very proud to say that our 'Jomsviking' album has been officially Certified Gold in Germany. A mighty special thanks from us to our dedicated German fans for making this happen, for without you on our side we are nothing. This award is a glorious victory for all of us! Skål!"

The gold celebration continues with the launch of a new video for "Fafner's Gold" - a track that appeared on 2019's "Berserker." Shot in Oberhausen, Germany at König Pilsner Arena on last year's Berserker European headline tour, the clip shows Amon Amarth in their full arena metal glory. Produced by FOG Productions GmbH & Eat The Beat Music, directed by Jörg Maas, edited by Daniel Barnes, with final editing by Denise Korycki of Wild Wind Productions, watch "Fafner's Gold" below.