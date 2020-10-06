Demonical Posts New Lyric Video "Aeons Of Death" Online
Swedish death metal veterans Demonical has posted a new lyric video online for the song, "Aeons Of Death." You can check it out below. The song is the second single to come from the band's new album, "World Domination," following "My Kingdom Done." The record will be released on October 23rd through Agonia Records.
