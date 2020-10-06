Jinjer Releases New Live Video "Sit, Stay, Roll Over"
Today, Ukrainian modern metal leaders Jinjer have released the live video for their stand out track "Sit Stay Roll Over" from their ferocious sold out Melbourne, Australia performance on March 5, 2020.
The track comes off the band's upcoming live album, "Alive In Melbourne" which will be released on November 20, 2020 via Napalm Records.
Commented the band: "For some, 'Sit Stay Roll Over' was the so-called ignition point where lots of fans first took notice of Jinjer - and it‘s still a burner today even though it sometimes gets lost between all our other tracks! It’s also one of the most technically complicated and extreme songs we’ve ever written, taking the band to the outer realms of death metal ... Even after all these years of performing it countless times it still takes quite a lot of effort and concentration to play flawlessly live. We‘re pretty excited to have it put back to the forefront again on our upcoming live album!"
