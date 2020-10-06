Curimus Premiere New Song & Music Video "Ignite" From Upcoming New Album "Garden of Eden"

Finnish death/thrash metal act Curimus will release their third full-lenght album "Garden of Eden" on October 10. Today the band premieres a new single and music video titled "Ignite" from the upcoming album.

"Ignite" was written and directed by filmmakers Artturi Rostén and Sara Nieminen, who were given the freedom to create their own vision based on the track and it's lyrics. Explains Rostén:

"Some references and elements from the themes of the album, snuck their way in the production - on purpose or either subliminally.

After our latest horror story depended on darkness (Don’t Answer -movie), we felt we needed to create a piece set up on true life horror, shot in daylight. Instead of establishing the story on supernatural horror, we wanted to build it on human-based abhorrences and inhuman acts. That's truly the purest form of horror in our every-day life. We decided to tell the tale through a communal pressure scenario, all wrapped up in music video. It forces you to see the events through the eyes of both; the protagonist and the antagonist. This cinematical and slightly symbolical outcome is one of the best music videos i've been involved in - and i'm happy to say i'm not the only one who thinks so."