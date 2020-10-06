Nexul Premiere New Track "Partitioned by Severity" From Upcoming New EP "Scythe Wings of Poisonous Decay"
Nexul premiere a new track named "Partitioned by Severity", taken from their upcoming new EP "Scythe Wings of Poisonous Decay", which will be out in stores through Iron Bonehead Productions on December 4th.
Check out now "Partitioned by Severity" below.
