Undergang Premiere New Song & Music Video "Menneskeæder" From Upcoming New Album "Aldrig i livet"
Danish death metal band Undergang premiere a new song and music video entitled "Menneskeæder", taken from their upcoming new album "Aldrig i livet". The record will be released on December 4th by Dark Descent and Me Saco Un Ojo Records, with the video being filmed and edited by Martin Goltermann/Muskerdonner Medier.
Check out now "Menneskeæder" below.
