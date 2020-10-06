Avatar Premiere “Hunter Gatherer” Documentary ‘Scaling The Mountain’
Band Photo: Avatar (?)
Avatar premiere their “Hunter Gatherer” behind the scenes documentary ‘Scaling The Mountain‘ streaming via YouTube for you below. The footage for the mini-docu was captured across two years as Avatar created their aforementioned latest album, which dropped this past August.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Infera Bruo Premiere "Rites of the Nameless"
- Next Article:
Undergang Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Avatar Premiere “Hunter Gatherer” Documentary"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.