Infera Bruo Premiere Title-Track To Upcoming New Album "Rites of the Nameless"
Boston-based black metal quartet Infera Bruo premiere then title-track to their upcoming new album "Rites of the Nameless", which will be released by Prosthetic Records on October 16th.
Check out now "Rites of the Nameless" below.
