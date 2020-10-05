Exist (Ex-Cynic, Death To All, Etc.) Premiere New Guitar Playthrough Video For "Until The Storm Comes"
Band Photo: Cynic (?)
Modern progressive metal outfit Exist (Ex-Cynic, Death To All, Etc.) guitarist, Matt Rosa, walks you through his guitar part to "Until The Storm Comes" from their latest release, "Egoiista". The album blends technical proficiency with eccentric arrangements; imbued with moments of fusion and atmospherics.
Check out now "Until The Storm Comes" below.
