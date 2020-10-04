Coffin Apartment Premiere New Song "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame" From Upcoming New Album "Full Torso Apparition"

Portland, OR-based hardcore/punk and math/noise rock band Coffin Apartment premiere a new song entitled "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame", taken from their upcoming new album "Full Torso Apparition".

Check out now "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame" below.