Coffin Apartment Premiere New Song "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame" From Upcoming New Album "Full Torso Apparition"
Portland, OR-based hardcore/punk and math/noise rock band Coffin Apartment premiere a new song entitled "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame", taken from their upcoming new album "Full Torso Apparition".
Check out now "A Quagmire Of Filth And Shame" below.
