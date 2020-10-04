Watch: Tallah Perform Their Entire Debut Album “Matriphagy” Live At Willow Glen State Penitentiary

Tallah recently performed their brand new debut album “Matriphagy” in its entirety live at the Willow Glen State Penitentiary in Sinking Spring, PA. You can stream the show via YouTube below. “Matriphagy” is out in stores now via Earache Records.



