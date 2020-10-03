Mexico Metal Fest Announces Coroner, Broken Hope and Nervosa For VI Edition Line-up

Mexico Metal Fest announced that Coroner, Broken Hope and Nervosa will play for it's VI edition to take place on October 29th, 2021 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. Tickets are already on sale.

Mexico Metal Fest V will take place on October 30th, 2021(Not a typo) and will include acts such as Kreator, Sodom, Belphegor and many more.