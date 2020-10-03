Ross The Boss Cancels European Tour; Burning Witches Unlikely To Feature On Rescheduled Dates

Former Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss has confirmed that his headlining tour across Europe, which was set to feature support from Burning Witches and Trauma, has now been cancelled. The dates will be rescheduled to take place next year. A statement from the band's official Facebook page reads as follows:

"Effective immediately the Ross The Boss Tour November / December 2020 across Europe is being rescheduled into 2021. Unfortunately due to the continuing Pandemic worldwide it is not possible to perform as scheduled for these November and December 2020 shows.

"The Band is fully committed to replacing these dates in the Fall of 2021 in

the same markets. We will shortly, once all the shows have been secured, announce all the new

details. The band is looking forward to returning and performing for all the fans."

In related news, Burning Witches has announced that it's unlikely they will appear on the rescheduled tour, due to conflicting schedules which includes work on their fourth album.

"The sad news about the @Rossthebossband tour cancellation was expected and it still it brings us sorrow. It would have been a killer package, now obvious circumstances force us to go new ways! Moving the tour again to a new yet unknown date in 2021 will most likely not work with our schedule for next year.

"We are currently working on the new album, that is planned to be released in April/May 2021 via Nuclear Blast records. We wanna wish Ross all the best and say cheers for the invitation, hopefully we can play together another time when the world is back on track! Stay safe everybody!"