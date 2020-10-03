Eleine Releases New Music Video "Ava Of Death"

Eleine returns with the second video single from their upcoming album "Dancing in Hell". "Ava Of Death" is the ultimate anthem and fight song. Claim your place in the ever growing legion of Eleine and become Ava Of Death.

Eleine releases their 3rd full-length album "Dancing In Hell" November 27, 2020, through Black Lodge Records on CD, LP, cassette, box set & digital. For the recording of the new album, Eleine returned once again to The Panic Room, the album is mixed and mastered by Thomas "Plec" Johansson.

With "Dancing In Hell," Eleine share stories of inner demons, strength and loss. This is Eleine's most powerful album yet and sets a new standard within the symphonic metal genre with hard hitting, melodic and seductive metal that has become the renowned Eleine sound.