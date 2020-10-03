Astrakhan Announces New Live Album "Superstar Experience"

Astrakhan is the impressive proof of how to act across genres and bring several worlds of rock music to one point. Fronted by Swedens best singer and armed with members you know from Pain of Salvation, Royal Hunt, House of Shakira and many more class acts - Astrakhan brings you an outstanding listening sensation. In a world where it’s hard to differ one rock band from another Astrakhan sounds like nothing else - incomparable and unique where every track is it’s own journey. With qualities of classic progressive rock, sometimes with the edge of progressive metal mixed with a singer/songwriter touch Astrakhan guides the listener though a cinematic soundscape. Astrakhan’s latest release went straight into the charts in Sweden(#9) and gave Opeth a match in Sweden rock magazine regarding album of the year - and Astrakhan went out as the winning band. Their song "Alive" was dubbed as song of the year and Alexander Lycke as best male vocalist in Sweden.

Now they are back with a unique live album covering music from Jesus Christ Superstar in their original style. Recorded live at Spira concert hall in Jönköping. A live album should also give you the feeling of being one in the audience on a magical night - and this album is everything of the above.

The song "Gethsemane" is the first single out and one of the most famous song from Jesus Christ Superstar. Originally recorded by Ian Gillan as Jesus. Here perfectly performed by Sweden's best vocalist Alexander Lycke.

In collaboration with Melodic Passion Records and Sound Pollution, the single is now available on all digital platforms. The music video is available on the band's and Sound Pollutions YouTube channel and this release is the countdown for the release of the full album on 23rd of October. Astrakhan’s Superstar Experience will be released on CD as well as digital and it will be distributed by Sound Pollution.