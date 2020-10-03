Communic Shares New Lyric Video "My Temple Of Pride"
Norway's prog metal masters Communic has released a new video & single entitled "My Temple Of Pride." You can check out the video below. This is the first track taken from their eagerly awaited sixth album "Hiding From The World" which will be released on 20th November.
"Hiding From The World" tracklisting:
1. Plunder Of Thoughts
2. Hiding From The World
3. My Temple Of Pride
4. Face In The Crowd
5. Born Without A Heart
6. Scavengers Await
7. Soon To Be
8. Forgotten
