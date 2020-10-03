NiteSoil Premiere New Song "D.S.I.T.S." From Upcoming Debut EP "Abusement Park"
Band Photo: Revocation (?)
New death metal duo NiteSoil - comprised of Frank Godla (Metal Injection, Meek is Murder) and Nick Emde (Contracult Collective, White Widows Pact) - premiere a new song titled "D.S.I.T.S.", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Abusement Park".
The debut effort will be out in stores November 6 and features a variety of guest singers including Pyrrhon’s Doug Moore, The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad and Revocation’s Dave Davidson.
Check out now "D.S.I.T.S." featuring Doug Moore below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Anaal Nathrakh Premiere New Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Communic Shares New Lyric Video
0 Comments on "NiteSoil Premiere New Song 'D.S.I.T.S.'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.