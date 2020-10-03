NiteSoil Premiere New Song "D.S.I.T.S." From Upcoming Debut EP "Abusement Park"

New death metal duo NiteSoil - comprised of Frank Godla (Metal Injection, Meek is Murder) and Nick Emde (Contracult Collective, White Widows Pact) - premiere a new song titled "D.S.I.T.S.", taken from their upcoming debut EP "Abusement Park".

The debut effort will be out in stores November 6 and features a variety of guest singers including Pyrrhon’s Doug Moore, The Black Dahlia Murder’s Trevor Strnad and Revocation’s Dave Davidson.

Check out now "D.S.I.T.S." featuring Doug Moore below.



