The Agonist’s Vicky Psarakis Premieres Cover Of Townsend’s “Vampira”

The Agonist singer Vicky Psarakis premieres her below cover of Devin Townsend‘s “Vampira” via YouTube. She once again joined forces with Cody Johnstone on this song.

And Psarakis got some kudos from Devin Townsend himself for her version on Twitter: