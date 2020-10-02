Neptune Posts New Music Video "Angels" Online
The melodic metal band Neptune today releases (2 October) "Angels" – their third single from the band's upcoming studio album "Northern Steel." The album is to be released on November 6, 2020.
Neptune, an 80s melodic metal band that has built up a loyal fanbase over time, is now finally releasing their real debut album, only 35 years after they pulled the plug from the band. Early 2018, their collected demo recordings from the 1980s were released to the fans' great satisfaction. The band was completely unaware that some of their old recordings were leaked online during the 2000s which found its way to fans around the globe. That culminated in the release of the compilation album "Land of Northern".
