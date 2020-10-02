Brave The Cold Releases New Music Video "Blind Eye"
"Blind Eye" - a concise, ear shattering attack on the senses with a dystopian narrative sure to sum up 2020 - is the second song and music video released by Brave The Cold, led by longtime Napalm Death axeman Mitch Harris and drummer Dirk Verbeuren of Megadeth. The song comes off Scarcity, their debut , available today on all digital outlets worldwide. Limited-edition, colored vinyl and CD’s will be available December 11.
Watch the "Blind Eye" video below.
"We're all excited about Brave The Cold’s Scarcity digital release today!," exclaims Harris on the debut of his new album. "To kick it all off, we have a cutting-edge video courtesy of legendary Polish director Marek Skrobecki."
"Blind Eye" and its Gregorian chants kicks off Scarcity as the album itself can be described as a "precursor to prophecy."
Brave The Cold is a two-piece formed in 2018 and features the two metal legends focusing their energies into a new level of aggression. The culmination is Scarcity, an eleven-track collection of ferociousness breathing much needed life into the heavy metal scene of 2020.
