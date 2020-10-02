Amaranthe Posts New Music Video Online "Fearless"

The day has finally come for Amaranthe to share their declaration to the world: The Swedish metal heroes' most epic album to date, "Manifest", is out today!

Amaranthe commented:

"So, we come to it at last! We are so very proud and happy to finally unveil 'Manifest' to the world, an album written with so much pure joy and enthusiasm, and yet very nearly did not see the light of day. When faced with the decision to record the album despite a world wide pandemic, the answer was the same as when we canceled tours that were supposed to promote the album: we have to release this album in 2020! As our long-time listeners are well aware of, Amaranthe believes in positive, energetic and uplifting music, and we feel that such sentiments are more needed than ever before! Easily our most confident and convincing album to date, this is music born out of pure passion and eagerness to create. This is our manifesto, and all our aesthetic aspirations made apparent - this is 'Manifest.'

"Fear - perhaps the most primal of instincts and most ancient of proclivities, and yet despite all our recent technological marvels our tendency towards fear only grows. Perhaps the great paradox of our time: we have never been materially safer, yet never more exposed to the ills and misfortunes of our truly global civilisation. This very primal urge is pure currency for both political and financial gain, and the more we give in to fear, the more it enslaves us. However, inside each and every one of us there is also courage, conviction and determination. It is in the face of adversity that we grow the strongest - so heed your inner warrior, pay homage to bravery - and transform into the 'Fearless!'"