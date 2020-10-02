From Sorrow To Serenity Uploads New Music Video "Resurgence (Reimagined)"
Scottish groove metal quartet From Sorrow To Serenity have streamed their new single "Resurgence (Reimagined)," marking the end of their "Reclaim" album cycle. Watch the video below.
The band comments: "'Resurgence (Reimagined)' was born from our curiosity as musicians, and we're very excited to release something completely different from our normal! This new version of the final track from Reclaim was written and recorded by guitarist/vocalist Steven during lockdown earlier this year, originally with no intention of releasing it. The positive response and excitement about the reimagined track from the band, management, and label, motivated us to release this new version of the song, and mark the end of the 'Reclaim' album cycle."
