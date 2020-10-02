Landmvrks Releases New Music Video "Rainfall"

French metalcore quintet Landmvrks are back with their brand new single "Rainfall." Fresher and heavier than before, "Rainfall" is the band's first new material since their 2018 full-length "Fantasy."

Landmvrks formed in 2014 in Marseille, France, and are now comprised of Florent Salfati on vocals, Rudy Purkart on bass guitar, Nicolas Exposito and Paul C. Wilson on guitars, with Kévin D’Agostino on drums.

The band spent two years writing and recording material and playing local shows, building their reputation within the French metalcore scene with a series of singles. In May 2016, Landmvrks self-released their debut album "Hollow," which was produced entirely by Salfati and Exposito. Following the release of "Hollow" the band ventured on tours throughout Europe, enticing new fans with their modern metalcore style, peppered with hardcore riffs and catchy choruses. The record also landed them slots on big festivals, strengthening their reputation even further.

In 2018 Landmvrks signed a record deal with Arising Empire, releasing their second studio album Fantasy. Continuing to build their name with their own fresh take on metalcore, Landmvrks went on to travel the world, playing in Japan, embarking on several headline tours and supporting While She Sleeps and Stray From The Path on a UK/European tour.

While they were out on the road Landmvrks focused on writing brand new material, including latest single 'Rainfall' which showcases a powerful new direction from the French band, one that is more mature, melodic, and deeper than before.