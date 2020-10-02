Trident Shares New Single "Summoning"; New Album "North" Out Today

Today, Swedish blackened death metallers Trident unleash their sophomore studio album, "North," unto the world via Non Serviam Records. In celebration of the release, the band offers fans the visualizer video for the song "Summoning." You can check it out below.

The band states: "We are finally here and this is the creation from years of hardships through existence, experiences formed to art and expressed as music, combined as a therapeutic channel of communication. As entities, we have been put aside to bury the raging feelings from within and never to express them. But the chalice can only hold so much.

"As a dam breaking, flooding with energy, this was created to tell the story of our lives and to express ourselves through art. Upon closing this chapter we feel a sense of relief and nervosity, opening the illusionary walls of strength to step into the unknown of wisdom.

"Listen to the past, learn from the past and shape the future of existence.

Join us as we tell the story about an Internal journey, of ominous visions through dreams, touching the subjects of ancient wisdoms long forgotten, cursed bloodlines.

"Rituals to awaken hidden power, Animism, the souls unguarded altar, surrounding malicious spirits and repeating destructive patterns in the human behaviour.

"Thank you all for making this possible, especially Non Serviam Records for supporting us throughout the process. This is the most creative and crazy album we ever created, it’s a bloody masterpiece."