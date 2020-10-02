Necrophobic Posts New Music Video "Devil's Spawn Attack" Online

Swedish blackened death metal veterans Necrophobic has uploaded a new music video for the song, "Devil's Spawn Attack," which features a guest appearance from Destruction frontman, Schmier. You can check it out below.

The release of "Devil's Spawn Attack" marks the third and last single release before Swedish blackened death metal legends Necrophobic drop their already critically acclaimed new album "Dawn of the Damned," on October 9th, 2020 via Century Media Records worldwide. "Devil's Spawn Attack" comes together with an official music video directed by Henrik Hedberg & Necrophobic, which shows the band and their special guest vocalist – Destruction frontman Schmier – performing in the recording studio/s.

Necrophobic comment: "On our upcoming album 'Dawn of the Damned' we have got a very special guest appearance by Schmier of Destruction. Earlier this year when we were working on the album, we felt that one of the songs would fit this legend just about perfectly and we are grateful he accepted our invitation! He made a fantastic contribution on our song ‘Devil's Spawn Attack’ and here you can see and hear the result in form of a video of our collaboration."

"Dawn of the Damned," which was recorded and mixed by Fredrik Folkare (Unleashed, Firespawn, etc.) and which once again comes with artwork by Kristian "Necrolord" Wåhlin, will be available as Ltd. 2CD Mediabook & Patch, Gatefold colored & black LP with LP-Booklet & Poster, Standard CD Jewelcase and digital album.

The album’s limited coloured vinyl options are the following:

• Transp. Magenta vinyl: CM Webshop - 100x copies

• Clear vinyl: CM Distro - 200x copies

• Transp. Petrol Green vinyl: Cudgel - 200x copies

• Transp. Orange vinyl: EMP - 200x copies

• Transp. Blue vinyl: Nuclear Blast - 200x copies

• Transp. Sun Yellow vinyl: Sound Of Records - 200x copies

• Transp. Red vinyl: Band Webshop - 200x copies