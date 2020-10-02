Pteroglyph Reveals New Album "Solaire" Details; Posts New Music Video Online

Modern metal trio Pteroglyph have announced the release of sophomore album, "Solaire," set for release on 6th November 2020 via Blood Blast. You can watch the video for the album's title-track below.

Pteroglyph are a modern metal band from Leeds, England, formed in 2012 by lead songwriter and frontman Jimmy MacGregor as a solo project. Now with the line-up completed by guitarist Ansley Prothero (JOR and Bludger) and drummer Bradie Nixon (Mishkin, Bludger, Osiah), Pteroglyph are set to establish themselves as a vital force in the 2020s.

Solaire is the follow up to their critically acclaimed debut "Death of a Prince," which firmly put the band on the metal map. Demand on the live circuit earned them dates with SikTh, Aliases, Evil Scarecrow, Sworn Amongst, Exist Immortal and Beholder, as well as slots at Mammothfest, Wildfire Festival, Bloodstock and UK Tech-Fest.

The majority of recording and production of Solaire was handled by Jimmy MacGregor, with all live drums performed by Bradie Nixon and recorded at Greenmount Studios in Leeds with Lee Smith, who also handled the final mix of the album. The album was mastered by Acle Kahney of TesseracT.

Track listing:

1. Solaire

2. Black Death

3. Feed the Wolf

4. Collateral

5. Forlorn

6. Crown of Bones