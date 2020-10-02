Hell:On Premiere New Song "The Architect's Temple" From Upcoming New Album "Scythian Stamm"
Hell:On premiere a new song entitled "The Architect's Temple", taken from their upcoming new album "Scythian Stamm", which will be out in stores November 1st by Hell Serpent Music.
Check out now "The Architect's Temple" below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Gwar Premiere New Live Video For "Sick Of You"
- Next Article:
Yovel Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album
0 Comments on "Hell:On Premiere New Song 'The Architect's Temple'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.