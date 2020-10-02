Gwar Premiere New Live Video For “Sick Of You”
Band Photo: Gwar (?)
Gwar premiere a live video for “Sick Of You” ahead of the impending re-mixed and remastered 30th anniversary edition of “Scumdogs Of The Universe“, that will be out on October 30th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Greg Puciato Premieres New Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Hell:On Premiere New Song "The Architect's Temple"
0 Comments on "Gwar Premiere New Live Video For 'Sick Of You'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.