Spiritbox (iwrestledabearonce) Premiere New Animated Music Video For “Holy Roller” - Remix Done By Crystal Lake’s Ryo Kinoshita
Spiritbox (iwrestledabearonce) premiere a new official animated music video for a remixed version of their song “Holy Roller“ streaming via YouTube for you below. Crystal Lake‘s Ryo Kinoshita reworked the mix of the track.
