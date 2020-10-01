Column
Unearthing the Metal Underground: WoR
In terms of new blood, there has been an extensive void in the realm of groove metal. They’re not exactly the next Pantera or Lamb of God, but North Carolina’s WoR seems to be one of the promising new acts that’s worthy of attention. Guitarist Ben Kaiser, the act’s founding member, has a background that’s far from the norm from most metal musicians. He was a collegiate football player at NC State University in North Carolina, having played alongside several current NFL players. The common thread between that element of his past and present with WoR is obvious: primal aggression.
Kaiser isn’t the only member with a left-field background as far as norms in the metal world. Vocalist Bobby Demoss was an accomplished hip hop artist operating under the pseudonym Kah Yotti. His rapping entailed elements of screaming which perked the ears of WoR’s members, leading to his recruitment. WoR’s debut album, “Prisoners,” was recently released via Bungalo Records/Universal. Interesting backstory anecdotes, aside, WoR proves their worth with music that’s at first glance standard fare, but salient enough due to the conviction with which they play the material and the strength of their songwriting. WoR, thus far, is a breath of fresh air in a scene that’s saturated with copy-cats.
Jay H. Gorania is a long time metal journalist and sings for Trench Warfare. He also writes for Blabbermouth and Hellbound.ca and has in the past edited for Pit and written for Metal Maniacs, Unrestrained!, Hails and Horns, AMP and Outburn as well as other media outlets.
What's Next?
