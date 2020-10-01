"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Surma Shares New Music Video "Until It Rains Again"

posted Oct 1, 2020 at 3:12 PM by Diamond Oz.  (0 Comments)

On November 6th, Surma will release their full-length debut, "The Light Within," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single, "Until It Rains Again," can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

1. Rendition
2. Reveal The Light Within
3. Like The River Flows
4. Fire And Wind
5. Desire
6. The City Of Winds
7. The Selkie (Ko´pakonan)
8. Until It Rains Again
9. Emptiness (Is No More)
10. Cages Of Rage
11. Downfall
12. Lost To Time
13. Deconstruction

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Surma Shares New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 