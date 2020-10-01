Surma Shares New Music Video "Until It Rains Again"

On November 6th, Surma will release their full-length debut, "The Light Within," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single, "Until It Rains Again," can be viewed below.

Tracklisting:

1. Rendition

2. Reveal The Light Within

3. Like The River Flows

4. Fire And Wind

5. Desire

6. The City Of Winds

7. The Selkie (Ko´pakonan)

8. Until It Rains Again

9. Emptiness (Is No More)

10. Cages Of Rage

11. Downfall

12. Lost To Time

13. Deconstruction