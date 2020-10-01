Surma Shares New Music Video "Until It Rains Again"
On November 6th, Surma will release their full-length debut, "The Light Within," via Metal Blade Records. For a preview of the album, a video for the new single, "Until It Rains Again," can be viewed below.
Tracklisting:
1. Rendition
2. Reveal The Light Within
3. Like The River Flows
4. Fire And Wind
5. Desire
6. The City Of Winds
7. The Selkie (Ko´pakonan)
8. Until It Rains Again
9. Emptiness (Is No More)
10. Cages Of Rage
11. Downfall
12. Lost To Time
13. Deconstruction
