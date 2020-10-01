Solstafir Releases New Music Video "Her Fall From Grace"
Icelandic post rock outfit Solstafir are now premiering a brand new music video for the song "Her Fall From Grace". Watch the video at the official Season of Mist Youtube Channel below.
Vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason comments: "We present to you the next single from our upcoming album “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love” entitled, 'Her Fall From Grace.' We hope you enjoy it and take from it what you need."
The track is taken from the band's upcoming record "Endless Twilight of Codependent Love," which will be released on November 6th.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Belphegor To Replace 1349 At Mexico Metal Fest
- Next Article:
Brainstorm To Release New Album Next Year
0 Comments on "Solstafir Releases New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.