Solstafir Releases New Music Video "Her Fall From Grace"

Icelandic post rock outfit Solstafir are now premiering a brand new music video for the song "Her Fall From Grace". Watch the video at the official Season of Mist Youtube Channel below.

Vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason comments: "We present to you the next single from our upcoming album “Endless Twilight of Codependent Love” entitled, 'Her Fall From Grace.' We hope you enjoy it and take from it what you need."

The track is taken from the band's upcoming record "Endless Twilight of Codependent Love," which will be released on November 6th.