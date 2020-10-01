"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Belphegor To Replace 1349 At Mexico Metal Fest In 2021

posted Oct 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM by Greekbastard.  (0 Comments)

Austrian Black Metal gods, Belphegor, will replace 1349 in the line-up for next year's Mexico Metal Fest. 1349 was not able to honor their commitment for next year's edition. No reason was given.

