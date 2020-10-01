Belphegor To Replace 1349 At Mexico Metal Fest In 2021
Austrian Black Metal gods, Belphegor, will replace 1349 in the line-up for next year's Mexico Metal Fest. 1349 was not able to honor their commitment for next year's edition. No reason was given.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Belphegor To Replace 1349 At Mexico Metal Fest"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.