Warfect Posts New Music Video "Left To Rot" Online

The second single "Left To Rot" off Swedish war machine Warfect's new album "Spectre of Devastation" spices the thrash outfit with a blackened and old school attitude. Relentless riffs and brutal bass lines drive this demolition ball directly in your head. More than six minutes of pure aggression and hate - perfectly underlined by an intense official video.

Warfect on "Left To Rot":

"The new single and music video 'Left To Rot' is a heavy mid-tempo song depicting the horrors surrounding a massive railway construction project in northern Siberia where lots of people perished. It will make your head bang!"