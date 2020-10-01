AC/DC Posts Teaser For New Song "Shot In The Dark"
Aussie rock legends AC/DC has posted a new teaser video online for a song which appears to be entitled, "Shot In The Dark." You can check it out below. The song is expected to feature on the band's new album, most likely named "Power Up." Details on the record are still vague, as the band has been running a marketing campaign based on teasers thus far, but more will be known about the release in due course.
