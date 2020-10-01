Baest Reveals New Album Title; Announces European Tour Dates
Denmark’s premium Death Metal export Baest check in with great news. After releasing two highly praised albums ("Danse Macabre" 2018, "Venenum" 2019), touring with Aborted & Entombed A.D., selling out venues during their first headlining tour in spring 2020 and winning a total of three Danish GAFFA awards, the band proudly announce the release of their third full – length album "Necro Sapiens" for early 2021.
The band comments:
"In an attempt to sink the world further into decay, Baest will release their awaited third full length album ‘Necro Sapiens’ in the beginning of 2021.
To support the release the release, Baest will embark on a tour covering Russia, all of the European mainland, and the UK." - Baest
"Necro Sapiens" Tour Dates:
25.02 SE Malmo, Plan B*
26.02 SE Gothenburg, Valand*
27.02 SE Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan*
04.03 DK Aalborg, Skråen
05.03 DK Turbinen, Randers
06.03 DK Horsens, Horsens Ny Teater
12.03 DK Holbæk, Elværket
13.03 DK Kongens Lyngby, Templet
18.03 DK Herning, Fermaten
19.03 DK Roskilde, Gimle
20.03 DK Sønderborg, Sønderborghus
25.03 DK Silkeborg, Kedelhuset
26.03 DK Esbjerg, Tobakken
27.03 DK Odense, Posten
01.04 DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset - Sold out
02.04 DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset - Few Tickets
03.04 DK Aarhus, Train
07.04 DE Hamburg, Headcrash
08.04 NL Haarlem, Patronaat
09.04 NL Leeuwarden, Neushoorn
10.04 NL Nijmegen, Merleyn
11.04 BE Hasselt, MOD
12.04 UK London, The Black Heart
13.04 UK Manchester, Satan’s Hollow
14.04 UK Glasgow, Audio
15.04 UK TBA
16.04 UK TBA
17.04 UK TBA
18.04 BE Roeselare, De Verlichte Geest
19.04 FR TBA
20.04 FR TBA
21.04 DE Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus
22.04 CH TBA
23.04 IT TBA
24.04 DE Munich, Feierwerk
25.04 AT Vienna, Escape
26.04 HU TBA
28.04 SK TBA
29.04 CZ Ostrava, Barrak Music Club
30.04 CZ Prague, Orthodox Club
01.05 PL TBA
02.05 PL TBA
03.05 PL TBA
04.05 DE Leipzig, Naumanns
05.05 DE Berlin, MuF
07.05 DE Hannover, Lux
08.05 DE Köln, MTC
04.06 PL Mystic Festival
29.07 SL Metal Days
06.08 BG Sofia, Unak
12.08 CZ Brutal Assault Festival
* Supporting Benediction
