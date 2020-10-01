Baest Reveals New Album Title; Announces European Tour Dates

Denmark’s premium Death Metal export Baest check in with great news. After releasing two highly praised albums ("Danse Macabre" 2018, "Venenum" 2019), touring with Aborted & Entombed A.D., selling out venues during their first headlining tour in spring 2020 and winning a total of three Danish GAFFA awards, the band proudly announce the release of their third full – length album "Necro Sapiens" for early 2021.

The band comments:

"In an attempt to sink the world further into decay, Baest will release their awaited third full length album ‘Necro Sapiens’ in the beginning of 2021.

To support the release the release, Baest will embark on a tour covering Russia, all of the European mainland, and the UK." - Baest

"Necro Sapiens" Tour Dates:

25.02 SE Malmo, Plan B*

26.02 SE Gothenburg, Valand*

27.02 SE Stockholm, Slaktkyrkan*

04.03 DK Aalborg, Skråen

05.03 DK Turbinen, Randers

06.03 DK Horsens, Horsens Ny Teater

12.03 DK Holbæk, Elværket

13.03 DK Kongens Lyngby, Templet

18.03 DK Herning, Fermaten

19.03 DK Roskilde, Gimle

20.03 DK Sønderborg, Sønderborghus

25.03 DK Silkeborg, Kedelhuset

26.03 DK Esbjerg, Tobakken

27.03 DK Odense, Posten

01.04 DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset - Sold out

02.04 DK Copenhagen, Pumpehuset - Few Tickets

03.04 DK Aarhus, Train

07.04 DE Hamburg, Headcrash

08.04 NL Haarlem, Patronaat

09.04 NL Leeuwarden, Neushoorn

10.04 NL Nijmegen, Merleyn

11.04 BE Hasselt, MOD

12.04 UK London, The Black Heart

13.04 UK Manchester, Satan’s Hollow

14.04 UK Glasgow, Audio

15.04 UK TBA

16.04 UK TBA

17.04 UK TBA

18.04 BE Roeselare, De Verlichte Geest

19.04 FR TBA

20.04 FR TBA

21.04 DE Wiesbaden, Kesselhaus

22.04 CH TBA

23.04 IT TBA

24.04 DE Munich, Feierwerk

25.04 AT Vienna, Escape

26.04 HU TBA

28.04 SK TBA

29.04 CZ Ostrava, Barrak Music Club

30.04 CZ Prague, Orthodox Club

01.05 PL TBA

02.05 PL TBA

03.05 PL TBA

04.05 DE Leipzig, Naumanns

05.05 DE Berlin, MuF

07.05 DE Hannover, Lux

08.05 DE Köln, MTC

04.06 PL Mystic Festival

29.07 SL Metal Days

06.08 BG Sofia, Unak

12.08 CZ Brutal Assault Festival

* Supporting Benediction